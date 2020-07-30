Idaho teacher loses her job for Facebook post saying Boise mayor should ‘get laid by BLM members’

An Idaho music teacher has actually lost her job after saying Boise’s ‘white supremacist hater a **’ mayor should ‘get laid by BLM members’ in a Facebookpost

Rita Soltesz worked her last day at the Idaho Fine Arts Academy and Eagle Middle School Friday after talking about a newspaper article about Lauren McLean on July18

Replying to a short article about McLean’s criticism of white supremacists who went to a Black Lives Matter demonstration, Soltesz composed: ‘Her white supremacist hater a ** requires to get laid! by BLM members. Should be group activity and make it go viral! I’m still choosing if they should wear masks throughout the activity.’

Her Facebook post was seen by district authorities and moms and dads and school authorities validated the district would be taking ‘instant action’.

It is not understood if Soltesz was fired or if she resigned. A choice was made July 24.

Her bio and information had actually currently been eliminated the district site recently.

West Ada School District representative Eric Exline stated: ‘We have actually gotten a variety of e-mails from worried moms and dads and we share their issues. The declarations in the post do not show the worths of the West Ada School District.’

The post Soltesz engaged with was referencing a transfer to eliminate McLean from her position as mayor.

IFAA Secretary Cynthia Anderson informed KTVB: ‘My heart dropped when I saw this. This is not what we represent and will not stand for it.’

IFAA Principal Christian Housel included: ‘The Facebook post by among IFAA’s personnel does not show the worths of our school or the West Ada School District.’