ID Zone Badge Express IDZ-31S ID Card Printer



Price: $649.99

(as of Aug 19,2020 11:31:16 UTC – Details)





INCLUDES EVERYTHING: Print your own quality photo ID security cards or membership cards. Includes the best-in-class printer and all the essentials (ribbon, cards, and 30-day software subscription) you need to get your card program up and running right away.

More Features: Compared to printers like the Evolis Badgy, the Badge Express offers significantly faster speeds, larger capacity, and the ability to print a larger variety of cards. Plus it has 3x the warranty!

100 PVC CARDS: This kit comes supplied with ID Zone’s premium white PVC cards, a 100-print color ribbon, and software. These ID cards are made to work and print flawlessly with the printer, color ribbon and software.

CLOUDBADGING SOFTWARE: Includes a free 30-day subscription to CloudBadging: the industry’s leading cloud-based workspace for individuals or teams to create, manage and print ID badges. Print drivers are included and can easily be accessed on manufacturer’s site.

WARRANTY AND SUPPORT: The hardware comes with industry’s leading warranty and support – a 3 year warranty and support, including 2 year loaner coverage, to ensure you are covered with any potential issues with designing or printing your cards.