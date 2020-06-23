‘I’d encourage people with a mullet to rise up and rebel’ says WA Premier Mark McGowan

Western Australia’s top politician has thrown his support behind a mullet-wearing teenager who was denied entry in to a fashionable beachside bar.

Perth man Cooper Allin sparked debate after he headed to tequila bar El Grotto in the city’s north to celebrate his 18th birthday on Friday but was refused entry because of his hairstyle.

When asked his opinion on Monday, WA’s Premier Mark McGowan said a few of his most useful mates sported the 1980s inspired look.

‘I think you ought to be free to have a mullet and go to the pub. I don’t believe there should be rules around that,’ the MP for Rockingham told reporters.

‘I’d just encourage people with mullets to rise up and rebel,’ that he said.

Mr Allin began his 18th birthday festivities by having a beer with his mother before heading to the Scarborough bar.

Dressed in thongs, a Bush Chook tee shirt and shorts that he joined the queue for 10 minutes but was then stopped by a bouncer.

‘He came and had a chat to me, he said he was not fussed about my pluggers, which was what I was worried about, however it was the mullet that did it for him,’ he told 7 News.

‘He just said it had been the owners’ rules so he wouldn’t let me in.’

Mr Allin said his night was ruined by the ability and that he was shocked to be discriminated against in the usually welcoming suburb of Scarborough.

‘I reckon it’s a bit silly, it’s a mullet, I mean loads of people have mullets,’ he said.

‘To have one beer [at a different pub] and get told, ‘no, you can not come in due to your hair’ was a bit devastating.’

He also unveiled he thought the decision to ban mullets was hypocritical as one of the bars’s owners, Kane Hipper, was photographed in 2018 rocking his individual mullet.

The teenager who grew the mullet to look ‘fierce on the field’ during week-end footy games said he’s not had a problem with venues other than El Grotto.

And Mr Allin said there is absolutely no chance he can be cutting off his beloved mullet.

‘Not a chance, I was not there to have a haircut I was there to sink frothies,’ he said.

But according to the Australian Hotels Association WA it is perfectly legal for pub owners to enforce their own dress codes, that may include haircuts.

‘There are venues that are mullet friendly therefore it is just a question of finding the right bar or pub that likes mullets,’ said CEO Bradley Woods.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted El Grotto for comment.