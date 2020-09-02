ICRC mission ‘has not met with Armenian captive’ in Azerbaijan – Armenian News

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet checked out Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Armenian officer detained in Azerbaijan after inadvertently crossing the state border, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson stated today.

“Activities are being arranged with the ICRC Office in Baku to organize a visit,” Anna Naghdalyan informed press reporters at a press instruction. But she avoided reporting more information.

The representative likewise dealt with the Azerbaijani authorities’ current issues over the reports on continuing”intensive Russian arms supplies to Armenia” Naghdalyan described the “increasingly controversial signals ” gotten from Baku” and the statements giving way to assumptions that the July clashes ” were a blow to not just to Azerbaijan’s military however likewise diplomatic capacity.”

She stated Armenia will not “sink to the level of the Azerbaijani propaganda”, declaring at the exact same time the undaunted assistance to the establishing Armenian-Russian tactical alliance.

“Azerbaijan firmly insists that nations preserving collaboration relations – on both bilateral and multilateral platforms (i.e. – Armenia and Azerbaijan), should not establish a close cooperation likewise in the military markets. I might be making a huge discovery for them, however Armenia and Russia developed collaboration ties back in the 1990s …