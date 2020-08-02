ICONIQ Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Pop Up Straw Cap | 12 Ounce



Price: $6.98

(as of Aug 02,2020 11:40:46 UTC – Details)





INSULATED: Innovative stainless steel double wall vacuum insulated construction keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours

CONVENIENT: Patented pop up straw cap lets you sip directly from the bottle without the clumsy hassle of removing the cap! Pop open the straw when you want to take a sip and fold it away when done for secure leak-proof storage!

SAFE: Unlike plastic water bottles, the ICONIQ water bottle is crafted from 18-8 food grade stainless steel with absolutely no hazardous BPAs leaking into your drinking water

JUST FOR KIDS: Our best selling water bottle is now available in a 12 ounce version just for kids! The sleek cola bottle design is now compact enough to fit in small hands, backpack pouches, and lunchboxes.

ECO-FRIENDLY: We create reusable drink ware and food containers to help reduce the disposable waste that ends up in our planet’s oceans and landfills. Help us eliminate plastic waste, one plastic water bottle at a time!