Iconic Hollywood Billboard Removed After Showing Support For Black Lives Matter!

If you’re one of the thousands of Los Angeles-area residents who’ve driven down Sunset Boulevard in the last month, you’ve without doubt seen the towering 100-foot FAME by Sheeraz billboard hovering overhead.

The stupendous sign steals eye balls from Apple, Disney, Netflix, and HBO billboards all on the same block, and could be the genius work of a brandname architect and celebrity culture mastermind named Sheeraz Hasan. Except now, things have changed, and the billboard is coming down after showing its support for Black Lives Matter. Wait, what?!

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests surrounding police brutality, racial injustice, and the BLM movement, Hasan chose to use his platform to exhibit support for the activists. And so, days ago, he set up a new skin on his iconic billboard, covering up his business interests with the simple yet powerful message: Black Lives Matter!!!

The Hollywood expert and successful entrepreneur shared an inspiring message about his decision to market the movement using his space, saying (below):

“My mother taught me one thing, your life is a gift from God. What you do with it is your gift back! God has given me a platform in Hollywood with Fame by Sheeraz and I’m going to use it. So I turned the biggest and best billboard on Sunset Blvd to send a loud message that ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.’”

Amen to that!

The marketing and media guru added more about his motivations with the message, noting how possible political and business backlash doesn’t matter — all that is secondary to the fight for racial and social justice:

“Make no mistake, in today’s climate any message you say about a politically trending topic will cause backlash. But this doesn’t matter. All that matters in this moment are black lives and making sure they know they are not alone and they are heard.”

Well said, and very true!!

Of course, there were high-profile peaceful protests along Sunset at Hasan’s Doheny Drive billboard location, along with across iconic street corners and parks throughout the Hollywood area and greater Los Angeles for more than a full week now. With that, the updated skin supporting the BLM movement appeared like the perfect addition to this type of visible, memorable location.

Even high-profile Hollywood stars took note, such as Lindsay Lohan, who tweeted concerning the billboard within the weekend when she first came across the newest, updated version:

Love it!!! Talk about can’t miss!!!

The billboard has gotten so much attention for its new BLM addition, though, that site owners are insistent on bringing it down, apparently concerned about the message its sending and the political implications.

Nooooo!

Here’s to promoting peace, love, and unity — no matter the business enterprise consequences! Great job, Sheeraz!!!