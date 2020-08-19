Iconic British music brand NME launches in Asia

Iconic UK music brand NME has launched in Asia, even as the entertainment industry is hit by the coronavirus.

NME says its new Singapore-based website will deliver a fresh approach to the Southeast Asian music scene.

The company says it will initially focus on Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines and has plans to rapidly expand in the region.

The announcement comes at a time when many other media companies are making major cutbacks due to the pandemic.

“Expect the best music writing and multimedia content, from breaking news to long-form features to authoritative guides on the many vibrant scenes across Southeast Asia,” Iliyas Ong, editorial lead of NME Asia said.

The company said its core editorial team in Singapore will manage a network of journalists across the region.

"So many people make a living playing music"

Wednesday’s announcement comes after NME entered the Australian market earlier this year.

NME also recently restarted physical publishing with a monthly magazine in Australia, its only current regular…