ICON app offers remote KYC for South Korea’s second-largest bank

South Koreans will quickly have the ability to from another location open bank accounts needing KYC confirmation utilizing just their smart devices.

According to anAug 26 statement from ICONLOOP, the innovation arm of South Korean blockchain network ICON, is partnering with Shinhan Bank to release KYC compliance certificates. The bank is South Korea’s second-largest, with $375 billion in possessions. The blockchain company will permit consumers to utilize its Zzeung mobile app’s blockchain-based decentralized identity (DID) innovation to open bank accounts.

Such compliance certificates permit users to bypass redundant KYC compliance processes to demand service at Shinan Bank, the 2nd biggest inSouth Korea Once consumers validate their identity utilizing the Zzeung app, Shinhan will validate their info and release a compliance certificate, which can be utilized to demand password modifications.

Zzeung is the only mobile app authorized by theFinancial Services Commission “This issuance of KYC compliance accreditation with Shinhan Bank is of terrific significance since it is the very first commercialization of DID services utilized in the monetary sector in Korea,” stated ICONLOOP CEO Jong- hyup Kim.

“In the future, we will broaden the Zzeung to all markets that need identity confirmation beyond the monetary sector so that more users can experience the benefit of DID innovation.”

Though this might be the blockchain company’s very first DID rollout in the monetary sector, it has actually currently been utilized in South Korea for contact tracing of the coronavirus. Jeju Island, among the most popular traveler locations for Koreans, now needs visitors to utilize the Zzeung app with its DID innovation to keep records of where they go to on the island, and if they keep enough range in between each other to minimize the danger of spreading out COVID-19.

According to the statement, NH Nonghyup Bank and IBK Industrial Bank will likewise utilize Zzeung for KYC compliance accreditation in 2020. ICONLOOP stated it prepares to broaden the app’s service to offer different types of identity authentication such as visitor authentication and credentials authentication.