iCloud is down for some users, affecting some macOS and iOS software and web apps

Apple’s iCloud service is experiencing an outage proper now, inflicting errors with account sign-in, iCloud Mail, and web apps by way of iCloud.com. The points started shortly after 7PM ET, and user-reported issues began pouring in on Downdetector.com.

Apple has acknowledged the problem on its system standing web site, as nicely on its Apple Support Twitter account. Many customers are seeing related error messages, together with one that claims, “The application you have selected does not exist.” MacRumors reports that some different Apple companies, like Apple Pay and the corporate’s web-based app-specific password generator, are additionally experiencing points.

Developing…