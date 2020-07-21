iClever HS14 Kids Headphones, Headphones for Kids with 94dB Volume Limited for Boys Girls, Adjustable Headband, Foldable, Child Headphones on Ear for Study Tablet Airplane School, Black



Kids will be soaked in the sound world the moment he or she puts it on. iClever kids headphone automatically caps the volume at a maximum of 94dB to avoid hearing loss or damage. Beyond the volume, the sound is listened to on a padded headband and soft on-ear cushions that are well-sized for little ears.

Pillow-soft earmuffs, thicken covered headband and swiveling ear cups not only make it more durable and comfortable, but also let you absorb in high-quality feast after long time listening without interruption. What’ s more, the earmuffs are made of memory-protein material. With all careful designs, just enjoy your sound trip.

As you can see, our headphone wires are made of premium nylon fabric. The shining features of this material are that it won’t knot in a mess and it is sturdy enough to withstand certain extent of pulling, dragging and rubbing. Trust us, iClever kids headphones are of high quality and superior design in all aspects.

The adjustable headband saves a lot space for your go-out plan with your child. Whether you are ready to take bus or travel, just drag it into your bag.

With the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, it works with virtually all smartphones, tablets, such as Apple iPhone, iPad Mini, Samsung Galaxy Phones, Lenovo, Android Cellphones,Tablets and more.

Please take off your headphone every 2-3 hrs to relax your ears and keep your head comfortable.

It boasts in astonishing sound and first-class quality. iClever headphones for kids automatically caps the volume at a maximum of 94dB, which better reduces harmful noise exposure and minimizes the risk of damaging children’s hearing.

If your kid is passionate about listening requirement during daily commuting, iClever comfortable headphones with great audio reproduction will be the best option to listen to songs like they were intended to.

The best way to protect your child from progressive hearing loss is to equip them with a pair of headphones that limits how loud the volume can go. Luckily, iClever headphones for kids automatically caps the volume at a maximum of 94dB.

A really good pair of headphones is a great way to focus on studying and is a must for any student. iClever kids headset will help you to make your study a higher level.

It works with virtually all smartphones, tablets, such as iPhone, Android Cellphones, Tablets and more.

Maybe you have struggled with big, huge headphones which your kid loves but cannot carry around because of their size. Foldability makes iClever childrens headphones more portable. And it makes storage that much easier.

iClever adjustable headbands are handmade with the highest quality products and feature our non slip headband technology on the inside that stays a perfect fit every time.

Is your kid a naughty boy or girl? Whether or not, the quality of iClever kids headset is beyond your imagination, especially the premium headband. It is deliberately tough and durable: no amount of grabbing, squishing and bending is going to damage it.

The earmuffs are made of PU leather material, with properties of portability and environment friendly. Give your children a more reliable skin experience.

Connection

Wired & Wireless(Bluetooth 5.0)

Wired & Wireless(Bluetooth 5.0)

Wired

Wired

Wired

Volume Limiting

94 dB

94 dB

94 dB

85 dB – 94 dB

85/94 dB

Weight

0.38 lb

0.38 lb

0.38 lb

0.48 lb

0.38 lb

Battery Life

24hrs

24hrs

–

–

–

MIC

✓

✓

/

✓

✓

Volume control

✓

✓

/

✓

✓

Hands-free Call

✓

✓

/

✓

✓

Foldable

✓

✓

✓

–

✓

Additional features

Breathable LED lights

Stable bluetooth connection

Durable material

Food grade silicone

Optional volume limiter

BUILT-IN MIC: If there was ever a study tool worth investing in today, it would be the iClever headphones for kids, which are not only great for achieving focused study sessions, but also have a built-in microphone. Activate the StudyMode setting which picks up and clearly transmits audio to the young wearers’ ears. There’s no better way to learn!

HEARING PROTECTING: Children’s ears are sensitive to loud sounds and you don’t want them turning the volume up and ruining their hearing! That’s why it is important to choose the best kids headphones, which comes with a volume limiter, allowing you to cap sound no more than 94 dB for the best hearing protection.

ADJUSTABLE & DURABLE HEADBAND: Kids are experts at destroying objects (we know, we’re parents, too!), so we’ve built the iClever children’s headphones with enough durability to stand being squished in the bag, dropped and more. That doesn’t mean that they aren’t nice to wear, though! Cushioned with plush, vegan leather, the lightweight plastic frame is flexible to fit a variety of head sizes while also being tough to break. They fit kids 4-12 years comfortably.

WORKS WITH MOST DEVICES & GENEROUS WARRANTY: Whatever device you have with a 3.5 mm aux input, the headphones will work just fine, such as iPhone, Android, laptops, tablets and more (or use the necessary adapter to fit the aux). At iClever, our customer always comes first, and we’re proud to stand by the quality of our products. If you have any issues with your wired headphones whatsoever, feel free to reach out and we’ll take care of your issue within 24 hours!