ICE just signed a contract with facial recognition company Clearview AI

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) signed a contract with facial recognition company Clearview AI today for “mission support,” federal government contracting records show (as very first found by the tech responsibility not-for-profit Tech Inquiry). The order for $224,000 explains “clearview licenses” and lists “ICE mission support dallas” as the contracting workplace.

ICE is understood to utilize facial recognition innovation; last month, The Washington Post reported the company, along with the FBI, had actually accessed state motorists’ license databases– a genuine facial recognition cash cow, as the Post described it– however without the understanding or approval of motorists. The company has actually been slammed for its practices at the United States southern border, which has actually consisted of separating immigrant children from their households and apprehending refugees forever.

Clearview AI has actually remained in the spotlight because a January investigation from The New York Times revealed that its facial recognition innovation remained in prevalent usage amongst police and personal business. The innovation might recognize somebody just from a picture and put names to faces through its chest of 3 billion images scraped from social networks websites– frequently versus the platforms’ guidelines.

Federal records also show Clearview signed a $50,000 …