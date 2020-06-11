Ice Cube Under Fire For Tweeting Anti-Semitic Images & Conspiracy Theories: ‘What The F**k Are You Doing?’

Ice Cube, man, what are you doing?!

The 50-year-old rapper-turned-actor has become facing a sizable backlash on Twitter after users began to be alerted to a string of that which was seen as anti-Semitic and otherwise conspiracy theory-filled tweets originating from his official account. And some of these items is WAY over the top!!

For one, the Next Friday star tweeted a picture of a Monopoly board being played by a band of older men with exaggerated physical features typical of anti-Semitic tropes, as you can see (below):

FUCK THE NEWEST NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

Yet still another photo that he tweeted suggested that the “Black Cube of Saturn” — which conspiracy theorists claim is a symbol of the occult — lies within the Jewish Star of David. Uhhhh…

Very quickly, critics called out Cube for his bizarre (and damaging) imagery and accusations, with one user comically writing (below):

“Cube, this is an Anti-Semitic trope. Please take it down as it suggests Jews control everything. And trust me, we don’t. Because if Jews controlled everything, I would be rich af & Donald Trump would be in prison #DoBetter.”

LOLz! Well said, correct, and in addition funny. Love it! Another user added more, tweeting:

“Hi Cube. I’m sure you didn’t realize, but that’s a famous anti-Semitic meme you posted. Please take it down. Jews stand with you. I know you wouldn’t mean to fight hate with more hate. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Amen!!!

Prominent writer Roxane Gay further led the charge against Cube’s, um, interesting opinions, responding with her own strong message asking him for clarification:

“It is impossible to take you seriously with regards to social justice or,.. anything when you post anti-Semitic imagery. What the f**k are you doing?”

That was our question, as well…

Cube himself hasn’t straight away commented on any of the content he’s been posting within the last week beyond a tweet late Wednesday night where he confirmed (?) it was really him tweeting, and his account wasn’t hacked. Ooookay!

Also on Wednesday, Twitter covered several of the images in a number of of his tweets with “potentially sensitive content” labels. To that end, then, it’s clear that at the least somebody is worried about the famous rapper’s unchecked Twitter fingers. Reminds us a little bit of the President, arrived at think of it… goodness gracious, what a weird time to be alive!!!!

What do U label of Cube’s tweet controversy here, Perezcious readers?! He’s getting dragged because of it, and deservingly so?! Or not??

Sound OFF with your undertake everything that’s going on down in the comments (below)…