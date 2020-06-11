Ice Cube Defends Tweets With Anti-Semitic Images, Conspiracy Theories: ‘Telling My Truth’

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube has defended himself for sharing multiple anti-semitic tweets and conspiracy theories this week, saying he’s not “anti anybody,” but that he’s been “telling my truth.”

The rapper and actor’s response came late Wednesday on Twitter. Ice Cube retweeted Temple Professor Marc Lamont Hill, who had called out the rapper for posting several anti-semitic images. Ice Cube said: “What If I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I don’t lie on anyone, I didn’t say I was anti-anybody. DONT [sic] BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”

Ice Cube, inside a different twitter, also denied his account had been hacked.

The 50-year-old was called on Saturday, right after he messaged a wall painting of half a dozen white males playing Monopoly on the shells of dark men. In the picture, lots of money00 sits in the midst of the panel and the sport pieces stand for different nations under the power over the men actively playing, including figures of the Eiffel Tower plus Statue regarding Liberty. “All we have to do is stand up, and their little game is over,” the picture had been captioned. The tweet had been immediately sculpted for its anti-semitic caricatures in the men actively playing Monopoly. And compounding concerns, the wall painting was actually painted within London within 2012 — and later taken down after issues over the anti-Jewish images.

FUCK THE NEW REGULAR UNTIL THEY WILL FIX THE NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K

On Wednesday, Ice Cube messaged another image of the Star of David overlapping using the “Black Cube of Saturn,” that can be used by conspiracy theory theorists to symbolize Satan worshippers. The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer also tweeted typically the cube continues to be used to stand for “Jewish control.”

https://t.co/O46oOanrIE pic.twitter.com/Jo4f8ZOXnF

Ice Cube has been tweeting and discussing pictures with a frenetic rate in the last couple weeks, following the eliminating of George Floyd within Minneapolis. The rapper upon Wednesday contributed a picture regarding Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader that has been bloody multiple times inside the pat with regard to anti-Jewish feedback, and pressed back in opposition to claims having been “evil.” Claims of anti-semitism have dogged Ice Cube since the early on 1990s, any time his music “No Vaseline” integrated the lyrics “’cause you let a Jew break up my crew,” referring to previous N.Watts.A. office manager Jerry Heller.

