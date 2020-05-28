Ice Cube cancels his appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ following George Floyd’s death

Floyd, a black man, died at age 46 on Monday after pleading for assist as a police officer pinned him — unarmed and handcuffed — to the bottom.

Four cops have been fired for his or her involvement in Floyd’s death, a choice which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated he supported “one hundred percent.”

“It is the right decision for our city,” Frey said in a press release. “The right decision for our community, it is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department.”

The FBI is investigating the incident, and can current its findings to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota for consideration of attainable federal fees.