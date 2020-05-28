Ice Cube cancels his appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ following George Floyd’s death

Floyd, a black man, died at age 46 on Monday after pleading for assist as a police officer pinned him — unarmed and handcuffed — to the bottom.
Ice Cube is amongst a handful of different celebrities — together with NBA superstar LeBron James — who’ve voiced their outrage over the killing of Floyd.
In Minneapolis, a whole lot of individuals took to the streets to protest on Tuesday and Wednesday after video of the incident surfaced.
Four cops have been fired for his or her involvement in Floyd’s death, a choice which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated he supported “one hundred percent.”
“It is the right decision for our city,” Frey said in a press release. “The right decision for our community, it is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department.”
Floyd’s household believes that the officers should be charged with murder.
The FBI is investigating the incident, and can current its findings to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota for consideration of attainable federal fees.