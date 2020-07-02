Ice cream shop could close lobby after customers refuse to wear masks, harass employees | News

A Swartz Creek ice cream shop could close its lobby after customers refuse to follow the guidelines and harass employees for enforcing them.

Twist Ice Cream announced that given that they opened their lobby, individuals are disregarding the signs to wear masks and are screaming at the employees who’re enforcing the guidelines.

The ice cream shop said that masks are needed for entry and anybody not wearing one will never be served. They said individuals who do not have a mask may use the drive-thru.

The ice cream shop said if people keep on to dismiss the rules and harass the employees, they’ll certainly be forced to close the lobby for the remainder of the year.

The following statement comes from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow:

“Michigan’s hospitality industry is facing unique times unlike we’ve ever seen and is working 24 / 7 to give a safe and enjoyable environment for guests. We encourage guests visiting restaurants and hotels to follow the principles established by these businesses to keep themselves and their employees safe. We ask that these dedicated employees be treated with kindness once we all adapt to changes and ensure a positive experience for all.”