Ice cream and pizza crusts: How spiked seltzer is evolving beyond beverages

This summer, businesses are hoping the seemingly unquenchable thirst will translate beyond beverages.
Cutwater Spirits ice pops
The California-based distillery has rapidly expanded into the canned cocktail and seltzer market over the past year with not exactly 20 kinds of drinks. This month it’s rolling out alcoholic ice pops predicated on its best-selling flavors, including tequila margarita, vodka mule, and rum and cola.
The idea was to supply customers “another fun way to enjoy a high-quality Cutwater cocktail anywhere,” according to Gwen Conley, their director of quality and innovation. Each ice pop has 7% alcohol by volume, roughly the same level of booze in another of its canned cocktails.
A variety pack of 12 retails for $25 and will be available nationwide in mid-July.
Truly ice cream
The Boston Beer-owned seltzer brand reformulated its flavors and added lemonade to its lineup in the last year. Now, it’s stepping into ice cream with what it’s calling a “first-of-its-kind spiked seltzer ice cream.”
The four alcohol-infused flavors are based off its recently launched lemonade seltzer flavor pack and include: Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. It is made in partnership with Tipsy Scoop, making other boozy ice salves.
White Claw pizza crust
The chain declined to provide sales figures concerning the special, but a spokesperson told CNN Business it “saw incredible guest enthusiasm” for the crust. Blaze added it’s “being thoughtful on how we can continue this fun partnership” later come early july.