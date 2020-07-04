Ice cream and pizza crusts: How spiked seltzer is evolving beyond beverages

This summer, businesses are hoping the seemingly unquenchable thirst will translate beyond beverages.

Cutwater Spirits ice pops

The California-based distillery has rapidly expanded into the canned cocktail and seltzer market over the past year with not exactly 20 kinds of drinks. This month it’s rolling out alcoholic ice pops predicated on its best-selling flavors, including tequila margarita, vodka mule, and rum and cola.

The idea was to supply customers “another fun way to enjoy a high-quality Cutwater cocktail anywhere,” according to Gwen Conley, their director of quality and innovation. Each ice pop has 7% alcohol by volume, roughly the same level of booze in another of its canned cocktails.

A variety pack of 12 retails for $25 and will be available nationwide in mid-July.

Truly ice cream

The Boston Beer-owned seltzer brand reformulated its flavors and added lemonade to its lineup in the last year. Now, it’s stepping into ice cream with what it’s calling a “first-of-its-kind spiked seltzer ice cream.”

The four alcohol-infused flavors are based off its recently launched lemonade seltzer flavor pack and include: Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. It is made in partnership with Tipsy Scoop, making other boozy ice salves.

Boston Beer SAM Casey O’Neill, the senior produce development manager for, said the combination was a “no brainer” as the combination of ice cream, sorbet and spiked seltzer are summer favorites. “As the most innovative hard seltzer in market, we’re constantly looking for ways to expand and evolve our offerings to consumers,” she told CNN Business.

All four pints cost $48 plus the price of shipping on TipsyScoop.com.

White Claw pizza crust

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand teamed up with fast-casual chain Blaze Pizza to produce a White Claw crust. The dough used “Mango White Claw” rather than filtered water in a one-off special last month.

Blaze’s head chef Brad Kent told Food & Wine that the combination was sparked by the “sweet smell of fermentation” that reminded him of mango. He loved it so much he rolled it to 40 locations for individuals to try.

The chain declined to provide sales figures concerning the special, but a spokesperson told CNN Business it “saw incredible guest enthusiasm” for the crust. Blaze added it’s “being thoughtful on how we can continue this fun partnership” later come early july.