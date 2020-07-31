A longtime career law enforcement official, Albence has filled the most notable spot at the agency multiple times during the Trump administration as leadership at ICE — an agency under DHS — has shifted.

Albence’s move into the director role often put him at the center of President Donald Trump’s key campaign issue and left him defending an agency that’s often criticized for its role in immigration enforcement.

Most recently, the agency came under fire for issuing guidance that would have barred international students from staying in the usa if they simply take only on the web courses. The agency rescinded the policy after a series of lawsuits and outrage from universities, that have gradually moved to online-only courses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Albence has worked in federal immigration enforcement since 1994, when he began as a particular agent with the former US Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Before serving as director, Albence light emitting diode ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, which can be responsible for distinguishing, arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants.

This is really a breaking story and will be updated.