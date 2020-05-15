ICC World T20: Paul Collingwood on how England reached 2010 Final ahead of watchalong | Cricket News





England captain Paul Collingwood and Australia skipper Michael Clarke pose with the T20 World Cup ahead of the ultimate on the Kensington Oval in May 2010

Australia stood between England and their first international cricket trophy within the 2010 ICC World T20 Final.

Could Paul Collingwood’s workforce make historical past in Bridgetown?

Before then, here is a reminder of how England reached the showpiece event…

Group D: West Indies 60-2 (Gayle 25) beat England 191-5 (Morgan 55) by eight wickets on D/L

England’s solely defeat got here of their opening match – and it jarred. Debutants Michael Lumb (28 off 18) and Craig Kieswetter (26 off 14) blasted England to 66-2 off 6.Three overs earlier than Eoin Morgan (55 off 35) and Luke Wright (45no off 27) ran amok in a devastating 95-run stand. Cavalier Chris Gayle retaliated with two sixes in a 12-ball 25 earlier than rain had the ultimate say within the hosts’ favour – Collingwood less-than-impressed with West Indies nonetheless needing 132 extra off 14.1 overs.

Memorable second: Morgan’s audacious reverse-lap for 4 after he and Wright (two) had plundered three sixes off as many Ravi Rampaul balls, the final a free-hit.

Craig Kieswetter makes an immediate impression, hitting Ravi Rampaul for six

Colly says: “Kieswetter was one of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball in world cricket. I remember rifling into the boys that if a spinner was on in the first over and you want to take him down, take him down – that’s your job. There was a really aggressive mindset. It was a hard defeat to take because we’d done so much that was good in the first 20 overs.”

Group D: England 120-8 (Morgan 45) v Ireland 14-1 – match deserted

Rain dominated once more at Providence Stadium once more however England certified for the Super Eights regardless of the washout by advantage of a better run-rate – reward for his or her first-match salvo. But for a stoic 45 from former Ireland worldwide Eoin Morgan, England might need been packing their luggage as Luke Wright’s 20 was the subsequent greatest rating. Both fell to Boyd Rankin (2-25) after Kevin O’Brien and Trent Johnston (1-14) had terrorised the top-order.

Eoin Morgan stands agency – and goes on the offensive – in opposition to Ireland

Memorable second: Lumb launching himself at sq. leg to say a sensational diving catch to take away Paul Stirling for a duck.

Colly says: “We scraped through the early stages of the tournament but as soon as we got momentum, it was almost like a juggernaut getting faster and faster and nobody could stop us. Everybody settled down; everybody knew their role in the side and everybody was performing their role very well.”

Super Eights: Pakistan 147-9 (Yardy 2-19) misplaced to England 151-4 (Pietersen 73no) by six wickets

Player-of-the-tournament Kevin Pietersen made his first main contribution of the marketing campaign to steer England to their first victory with three balls left after an all-round spectacular show by the bowlers. Michael Yardy was the decide, returning 2-19 from his allocation – eradicating Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq to crank up the strain as runs proved powerful to return by.

Kamran Akmal and Shahid Afridi look on as Kevin Pietersen goes aerial

Memorable second: Shahid Afridi’s calamitous calling – operating himself out first ball with a single into the covers off Yardy.

Colly says: “You hardly ever get a spinner bowling three overs on a trot in T20 cricket now but I used to be able to hand the ball to Graeme Swann and Michael Yardy and say ‘I know what’s going to happen in the next eight overs – they’ll stem the flow of runs and take a few wickets’. Everybody used to say ‘how can Yardy get away with not going for many runs’ but he was a wily campaigner.”

Super Eights: England 168-7 (Pietersen 53) beat South Africa 129 (Sidebottom 3-23) by 39 runs

South Africa have been swept apart in emphatic trend, like Pakistan succumbing to the potent Swann-Yardy mixture, which returned 5-55. JP Duminy (39 off 25 balls) ploughed roughly a lone furrow after Kieswetter (41 off 42) and Pietersen (53 off 33) chalked up 94 for England’s second wicket.

Michael Yardy celebrates taking the wicket of Herschelle Gibbs

Memorable second: Pietersen reaching his 50 off 30 balls with a ‘flamingo 4’ two balls after pulling a slower Dale Steyn supply onto the roof of one of the Bridgetown stands.

Colly says: “Pietersen was our rock. He’s such a powerful player that he didn’t have to take huge risks straight away; he was a very composed T20 player. You really do need a world-class player to stand out to win tournaments and he was the man for us.”

Super Eights: New Zealand 149-6 (Taylor 44) misplaced to England 153-7 (Morgan 40) by three wickets

Even shorn of Kevin Pietersen’s companies – England’s No Three having flown house to attend the beginning of his son – England had an excessive amount of would possibly for a New Zealand outfit propelled to a difficult complete by Ross Taylor’s glowing 44. At 66-4 England’s hopes have been within the steadiness regardless of a feisty knock from Lumb (32 off 21) earlier than Tim Bresnan (23no off 11) ensured Eoin Morgan’s gutsy 40 wasn’t in useless.

Tim Bresnan stares down his man after eradicating Jesse Ryder

Memorable second: Morgan showcases his chic timing with a one-handed most off Scott Styris over lengthy on that is recorded at 84-metres lengthy.

Colly says: “We knew we were going to miss a big player but our bowlers were doing so well – we went on a nine-game unbeaten run and didn’t go for over 149 runs, which is ludicrous – that we were confident we’d knock off the runs.”

Semi-final: Sri Lanka 128-6 (Mathews 58) misplaced to England 132-3 (Pietersen 42no) by seven wickets

Sri Lanka did not make their second successive last as England’s power-packed top-order made mild work of chasing down a modest goal, carried by Angelo Mathews’ 58 off 45 balls. Kieswetter (39) and Lumb (33) knocked off 68 runs within the first 8.1 overs earlier than Pietersen, again within the fold, eased England into the ultimate with a forceful 42no off 26 balls.

Michael Lumb steers the ball away previous Kumar Sangakkara

Memorable second: Chamara Kapugedera took recommendation to throw the bat too actually, his willow flying out of his arms and thru sq. leg as he miscued a pull off Stuart Broad.

Colly says: “The team was a real pleasure to captain because I could say ‘guys, you know exactly what you’re doing; it’s working against every team; just go about your business’. I was always a big believer in getting your best T20 bowlers in the side and then your main batsmen will knock the runs off.”

