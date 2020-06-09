ICC will continue investigating Israel’s war crimes despite Oslo Accords – Middle East Monitor

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will proceed with its investigation into Israel over its insurance policies relating to the Palestinians despite the continued utility of the 1993 Oslo Accords, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda introduced yesterday.

This got here in response to a 27 May request from the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to make clear the standing of the Oslo Accords and its impression on a war crimes probe in opposition to Israel.

Some had questioned whether or not the worldwide court docket may probe Israeli crimes claiming the Oslo Accords offers Israel jurisdiction over prison points within the occupied West Bank, proving that there isn’t any State of Palestine to ship a case to the ICC, the Jerusalem Post defined.

The PA stated it could not be sure by the Oslo Accords if Israel went forward with its deliberate annexation of the occupied West Bank subsequent month.

Bensouda additional expressed concern in regards to the impression of annexation and acknowledged that such a transfer by Israel wouldn’t have authorized validity.

Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki stated: “If Israel proceeds with annexation, a material breach of the agreements between the two sides, then it will have annulled any remnants of the Oslo Accords and all other agreements concluded between them.”

He added, “The State of Palestine will continue to cooperate with institutions of international law, including the ICC, to fight crimes and to hold accountable perpetrators of serious crimes against the Palestinian people in order to achieve justice.”

Israel has till 24 June to answer to the prosecutor’s advice, however could select not to take action as to not give the ICC legitimacy, the Jerusalem Post stated.

In December, the ICC’s workplace of the prosecutor concluded a five-year preliminary examination of the “situation in the state of Palestine”, concluding there have been affordable grounds to imagine that war crimes have been, or are being, dedicated within the occupied West Bank.

