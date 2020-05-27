ICC denies reports T20 World Cup in Australia has been postponed | Cricket News





West Indies won the last version of the guys’s T20 World Cup, pounding England in the last

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has refuted reports that a choice had been required to hold off the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and also states prep work are recurring.

Media reports in India stated ICC participants had actually concerned an understanding that this year’s occasion would certainly be pressed back to 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC board is to fulfill on Thursday to review a number of problems associated with the pandemic and also its participants will certainly additionally attend to the destiny of the World Cup, which is because of be dipped into arenas around Australia from October 18 to November 15.

“The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan,” a spokesperson for the controling body stated.

“This is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be taken in due course.”

Australia has been amongst one of the most effective countries in having the spread of the brand-new coronavirus yet traveling constraints continue to be in location with a number of state and also region boundaries still shut.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson stated she was not aware of any kind of choice being required to hold off the World Cup.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI), which is readied to organize the adhering to version of the event in 2021, is maintaining a close eye on growths as a post ponement can open a home window for this year’s Indian Premier League.

The profitable franchise-based event, which was meant to begin at the end of March, needed to be postponed forever as a result of the pandemic and also the BCCI can see a ₤477 m ($530 m) dip in profits if it stops working to locate an additional home window for the competitors.

Pat Cummins states the IPL can profit if the T20 World Cup is postponed

Australia rapid bowler Pat Cummins informed press reporters on Wednesday that the IPL would certainly be a fantastic stand-in if the World Cup was postponed.

“You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I’m sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket,” he stated.