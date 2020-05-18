ICC calls for ban on use of saliva to polish match balls to mitigate coronavirus risks | Cricket News





Players shall be allowed to polish cricket balls with sweat however not their saliva underneath the ICC suggestions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Committee has really useful prohibiting the use of saliva to polish match balls to defend the protection of gamers and officers.

The ICC’s influential committee met by way of convention name and heard a briefing from Dr Peter Harcourt – chair of the governing physique’s medical advisory committee – on the problem of how the game can resume within the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was unanimously agreed that the “elevated risk of transmission” brought on by sharpening the ball utilizing spit meant the standard methodology have to be shelved for now, although sweat will nonetheless be permitted.

Additionally, it was determined to vote for a suspension to the 18-year-old rule guaranteeing on-field officers in Test cricket have to be from non-participating nations – minimising journey and quarantine issues.

The committee additionally instructed one further DRS evaluation needs to be awarded to every staff per innings.

Former India captain Anil Kumble chairs the ICC’s Committee

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who chairs the cricket committee, stated: “We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved.”

The measures should now go ahead for consideration by the chief executives’ committee earlier than being accepted.