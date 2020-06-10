ICC board to meet to discuss T20 World Cup plans | Cricket News





The ICC board will discuss whether or not the T20 World Cup will probably be postponed

The ICC board will meet on Tuesday to discuss contingency plans for this 12 months’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The match is scheduled to start on October 18 however is doubtful due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has written to the ICC requesting a postponement, whereas chief govt Kevin Roberts says the match is at “very high risk” of being delayed.

The ICC says they’re persevering with to plan for it to happen as scheduled. A remaining choice from the Board is unlikely to be made on Tuesday

The coronavirus scenario in Australia is quickly bettering, with well being officers predicting it can largely be eradicated by July.

If the World Cup was moved to 2021, it might find time for the Indian Premier League to be accomplished after it was suspended “until further notice” in April.