ICC allows coronavirus substitutes in Tests but saliva to shine ball banned under interim measures | Cricket News





The ICC has confirmed the usage of saliva to shine the ball has been banned

The ICC has permitted the usage of coronavirus substitutes in Tests but banned the usage of saliva to shine the ball in a collection of interim measures.

Teams can be allowed to exchange anybody struggling with COVID-19 signs with a like-for-like substitute, authorised by the match referee, though this solely applies to Test matches and never ODIs or T20Is.

The ICC cricket committee really useful final month utilizing saliva to shine the ball needs to be prohibited and that has now come into impact but gamers can nonetheless use sweat on the ball.

Umpires will initially present leniency in the direction of gamers who apply saliva but subsequent cases will outcome in the crew receiving a warning and any additional infringements after two warnings will outcome in 5 runs being awarded to the batting facet.

The ban on saliva and the usage of coronavirus substitutes can be in place for England’s behind-closed-doors Test collection in opposition to West Indies, which is about to start at The Ageas Bowl on July 8.

The requirement to appoint impartial match officers has additionally been briefly shelved due to the logistical challenges of worldwide journey amid the pandemic.

As a outcome, sides can be given a further DRS assessment, taking that complete up to three per innings in a Test match and two in the white-ball codecs.