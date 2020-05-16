Ibrahimovic statue set to move from Malmö’s stadium after vandalism | Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue is most likely to be transferred from outside Malm ö’s stadium to an additional website in the city after duplicated acts of vandalism.

The statue was introduced outside the Swedbank Stadium last October however has actually come under fire given that Ibrahimovic, that started his job with Malm ö FF, came to be a part-owner of Hammarby, a competing top-flight club based in Stockholm.

The statue was splashed with paint as well as had its nose cut, prior to being sawn off at the ankle joints as well as reversed. The statue was eliminated in very early January for repair services as well as has actually been maintained in a secret area since.

Anders Malmstrom, the city’s media spokesperson, has actually verified the council are looking for to move thestatue On Monday, a functioning board will certainly suggest on Monday that the statue needs to remain in the city however be relocated away from thestadium Malmstrom did not claim whether the club had actually been informed on the problem.