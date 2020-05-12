Ibrahimovic back to Italy, leaving questions in Sweden – Armenian News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Italy on Monday and is about to spend time in quarantine earlier than coaching with AC Milan forward of the potential return of the Serie A season.

He leaves behind loads of questions in his native Sweden, in accordance to The Associated Press.

Ibrahimovic has been maintaining his health by coaching with Hammarby, the Stockholm-based membership in which he purchased an almost 25% stake final 12 months in his controversial first transfer into soccer possession. He has practiced with Hammarby’s males’s and ladies’s groups, together with taking part in a coaching match, as a result of Sweden just isn’t underneath strict lockdown measures through the coronavirus pandemic.

It has raised hopes at Hammarby, and perception amongst soccer followers in Sweden, that the 38-year-previous Ibrahimovic might return to the membership as a participant — not simply an investor — in the ultimate years of his profession. He beforehand has stated he wouldn’t play membership soccer once more in the nation of his delivery, having had a globe-trotting profession after leaving his boyhood membership, Malmo.

Hammarby sports activities supervisor Jesper Jansson stated there’s a risk Ibrahimovic might play for the membership at some point.