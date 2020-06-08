IBM will no longer offer, develop, or research facial recognition technology

IBM will no longer offer general purpose facial recognition or analysis computer software, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a letter to Congress today. The company will also no longer develop or research the technology, IBM tells The Verge. Krishna addressed the letter to Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Reps. Karen Bass (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any [facial recognition] technology, including facial recognition technology made available from other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which can be not in line with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency,” Krishna said in the letter. “We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.”

Facial recognition software has come under scrutiny for issues with racial bias and privacy concerns

Facial recognition software has improved greatly over the last decade thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. At the same time, the technology — because it is frequently provided by private companies with little regulation or federal oversight — has demonstrated an ability to have problems with bias along lines old, race, and ethnicity, which could make the tools unreliable for police force and security and ripe for potential civil rights abuses.

A December 2019 National Institute of Standards and Technology study found “empirical evidence for the existence of a wide range of accuracy across demographic differences in the majority of the current face recognition algorithms that were evaluated,” for example. The technology in addition has come under fire for the role in privacy violations.

Notably, the NIST’s study didn’t include technology from Amazon, which is mostly of the major tech companies to offer facial recognition software to law enforcement. Yet Rekognition, the name of the program, in addition has been criticized for its accuracy. In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union unearthed that Rekognition incorrectly matched 28 members of Congress to faces picked from 25,000 public mugshots, for instance.

Another company, Clearview AI, has come under heavy scrutiny starting earlier this year when it was unearthed that its facial recognition tool, built with a lot more than 3 billion images compiled in part from scraping social networking sites, had been widely used by private sector companies and law enforcement agencies. Clearview has since been issued numerous cease and desist orders and are at the center of several privacy lawsuits. Facebook was also ordered in January to pay $550 million to be in a class-action lawsuit over its unlawful use of facial recognition technology.

IBM has tried to help with the issue of bias in facial recognition, releasing a public data set in 2018 designed to reduce bias included in the training data for a facial recognition model. But IBM was also found to be sharing another training data set of not quite one million photos in January 2019 taken from Flickr without the consent of the subjects — though the photos were shared under a Creative Commons license. IBM told The Verge in a statement at the time that the data set would only be accessed by verified researchers and only included images which were publicly available. The company also said that individuals can opt-out of the data set.

In his letter, Krishna also advocated for police reform, arguing that more police misconduct cases should be put under the purview of federal court and that Congress should make changes to qualified immunity doctrine, among other measures. In addition, Krishna said that “we need to create more open and equitable pathways for all Americans to acquire marketable skills and training,” and that he suggested Congress consider scaling the P-TECH school model nationally and expanding eligibility for Pell Grants.