IBM Scientist Rajiv Joshi Bags Inventor of the Year Award for Improving AI Capabilities

Inventor Rajiv Joshi has bagged the prestigious Inventor of the Year award in recognition of his pioneering work in advancing the digital trade and enhancing synthetic intelligence capabilities.

Dr. Joshi, who’s a grasp inventor with greater than 250 patented innovations in the US, works at the IBM Thomson Watson Research Center in New York.

He was presented with the prestigious annual award by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association early this month throughout a digital awards ceremony.

An IIT Mumbai alumnus, Joshi has an MS diploma from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a PhD in mechanical/electrical engineering from Columbia University, New York.

His invention span from novel interconnect buildings and processes for extra scaling, machine studying strategies for predictive failure analytics, excessive bandwidth, excessive efficiency and low energy built-in circuits and recollections and their utilization in {hardware} accelerators, meant for synthetic intelligence functions.

Many of these buildings exist in processors, supercomputers, laptops, smartphones, handheld, and variable devices and plenty of different digital gadgets. His improvements have superior day-to-day life, international communication, well being sciences and medical fields impacting the world.

“Necessity and curiosity inspire me,” Dr. Joshi advised PTI in a current interview, including that the identification of an issue and offering out of the field answer in addition to observe and suppose assist him immensely to generate concepts.

Joshi stated that whereas rising up, his dad and mom at all times advised him tales about nice, famend inventors like Guglielmo Marconi, Madame Curie, Right Brothers, James watt, Alexander Bell, Thomas Edison, and different nice stalwarts. Their success tales and innovations actually formed his thought course of and helped develop an curiosity in science and know-how.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Joshi stated that cloud, synthetic intelligence, and quantum computing not solely stay the buzzwords, however their utility, widespread utilization is advancing with leaps and bounds.

“All these areas are very exciting and I have been dabbling further in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing,” he stated.

Quantum computing, which has provided large alternatives, additionally faces challenges, he famous, including that he’s concerned in advancing know-how, enhancing reminiscence buildings and options and their utilization in AI and contributing to quantum computing to advance the science.