IBM says it is no longer working on face recognition because it’s used for racial profiling

The news: IBM has said the organization will stop developing or trying to sell facial recognition software because of concerns the technology is used to advertise racism. In a letter to Congress, IBM’s CEO Arvind Krishna said the tech giant opposes any technology used “for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms.”

He called for a “national dialogue” on whether and how it is appropriate for facial recognition technology to be used by domestic police agencies. The letter also known as for new federal rules to crack down on police misconduct, and more training and education for in-demand skills to boost economic opportunities for individuals of color.

Not a brand new concern: Activists and experts have been pointing out for years that facial recognition systems are biased, and flagging concerns about its potential for abuse. Their concerns are legitimate: a landmark study by the united states National Institute of Standards and Technology last year confirmed that the majority of facial recognition algorithms performed worse on non-white faces.

How it’s been received: IBM is the initial big tech company to withdraw from developing the technology altogether. Although the headlines has broadly been received positively by tech workers, and specifically campaigners focused on the use of facial recognition, critics have pointed out that it’s barely a great sacrifice for IBM to quit market that it barely had a foothold in to start with.

Despite that, it’s still a large tech company taking an unusually strong moral stance over perhaps one of the most controversial topics of the afternoon. It’s specially timely given the ongoing protests over police violence and racism in the US and around the world. But it’s unclear whether it will remain a one-off change by IBM or a move that helps you to nudge other tech organizations into action.