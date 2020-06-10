IBM abandons ‘biased’ facial recognition tech – Armenian News

Tech large IBM is to cease providing facial recognition software program for “mass surveillance or racial profiling”.

The announcement comes because the US faces requires police reform following the killing of a black man, George Floyd.

In a letter to the US Congress, IBM stated AI techniques utilized in regulation enforcement wanted testing “for bias”.

One campaigner stated it was a “cynical” transfer from a agency that has been instrumental in creating expertise for the police, BBC News studies.

In his letter to Congress, IBM chief government Arvind Krishna stated the “fight against racism is as urgent as ever”, setting out three areas the place the agency wished to work with Congress: police reform, accountable use of expertise, and broadening expertise and academic alternatives.

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone the uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms,” he wrote.

“We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies”.

Instead of counting on doubtlessly biased facial recognition, the agency urged Congress to make use of expertise that might deliver “greater transparency”, corresponding to physique cameras on law enforcement officials and information analytics.

Data analytics is extra integral to IBM’s enterprise than facial recognition merchandise. It has additionally labored to develop expertise for predictive policing, which has additionally criticised for potential bias.