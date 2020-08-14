Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola exposed on Thursday that Iannone’s appeal hearing to have his 18-month doping restriction reversed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport has actually been postponed to October 15 upon demand from the World Anti-Doping Agency

Iannone was struck an 18-month restriction back in April after he was discovered to have actually inadvertently consumed a prohibited steroid throughout in 2015’s Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.

With cases of a comparable nature causing acquittal, Iannone and Aprilia think the one-time MotoGP race winner ought to have been handed the very same decision.

Aprilia is waiting Iannone through the procedure and has actually consistently made its desire to maintain him for 2021 plain.

However, in the previous couple of months outbound LCR rider Crutchlow has actually been connected to the seat together with Aleix Espargaro next year.

When asked on Friday in Austria if Iannone’s case being postponed tossed a spanner in the works for his own settlements with Aprilia, he reacted: “No. Doesn’t throw a spanner in the works for me at all.

“I always knew the case was delayed till then. [So there is] no issue [in delaying discussions].”

Ahead of last month’s Spanish Grand Prix, Crutchlow stated a transfer to Aprilia would be a “great deal” for him and thinks he might bring a lot to the task.

” I believe it’s something that would thrill …