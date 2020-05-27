Ianis Hagi: Rangers confirm permanent deal for Romanian midfielder | Football News





Ianis Hagi has signed a permanent, long-term deal with Rangers

Rangers have confirmed midfielder Ianis Hagi has signed a permanent, long-term deal at Ibrox.

The Romanian joined Rangers on mortgage from Genk in January, with Steven Gerrard’s facet having an possibility to purchase.

Despite Genk initially wanting round £4.5m for Hagi, the proposed deal will see Rangers pay £3m in installments throughout three seasons.

Hagi scored three targets in 12 appearances for the Scottish facet earlier than the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.

