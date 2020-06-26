Ian Weldon captures weddings in their candid, chaotic glory

Written by Zoe Sottile, CNN

Ripped trousers, last-minute cigarettes, grandmas on the dance floor — they are not your typical wedding photos.

But on the other hand, the title of Ian Weldon’s upcoming photo book and exhibition at the Martin Parr Foundation helps it be clear: “I Am Not A Wedding Photographer.”

Weldon may photograph a lot of weddings but his photos capture moments of spontaneity and hilarity in a candid style more typical of documentary photography.

A photographer for 15 years, Weldon enrolled in his first photo class “more to make (him) look cool” than out of serious artistic ambition.

CNN Style chatted with Weldon about how his work has evolved, the “democracy” of photography and how his tools influence his art.

A hungry wedding party bites into canapes — the kind of moment frequently left out of wedding photos. Credit: Ian Weldon

CNN Style: What areas of wedding photography appeal to you as a photographer?

Ian Weldon: Weddings are this melting pot of emotions and reality, happiness and sadness. Everything that I could find in a great many other different projects was all here in one place. And when you add alcohol compared to that — it becomes another thing, you know? I learned more about photography and myself shooting weddings than I did so any other time in my entire life. And continue steadily to do so.

In your view, how has the lucrative wedding industry evolved for photographers?

The wedding industry is driven by trends and fads, whatever’s popular at this time. So, typically the most popular photographers within wedding photography (are) in a position to take what’s popular and produce a really high-quality product. That’s a fantastic thing; there is nothing wrong with that. But for me, that’s just commercial photography, it is not really a document of your day. And when we’re applying a template to every wedding, and every wedding looks exactly the same, then I do not really feel that the couple is getting such a thing special from that.

Weldon captures guests at natural and unguarded moments. Credit: Ian Weldon

Your photos capture lots of very spontaneous moments. Do you discover that people feel pressured to behave a certain way when a photographer is around? How do you get those candid shots?

Even James Nachtwey, the war photographer, said that folks will act up for the camera. We can try up to we prefer to be completely candid, but if people see you, they will act out a type of scene. What I do is try and embed myself in to the situation and start to become part of the day. By arriving to a marriage and not having any real preconceived concept of how it will likely be shot, and just answering the people and the personalities and the environmental surroundings, then I will get closer, physically, as well as emotionally, to the folks I’m dealing with.

Do you have a favorite photo from the series?

There’s the one with the young girl pulling a funny face. Her little teeth are just coming in, and she has a missing tooth. I really liked the irreverent nature of (her) attitude. There’s another of the bride who’s sitting down and behind (her) there’s a couple just really going for it. Those two photographs were shot at the same wedding. That was one of the first weddings that I shot where I realized that I could be shooting stuff other than the conventional, expected wedding shots. I was slightly unsure about presenting those images to the couple, but they loved them. I thought, you can find other people who are on the same wavelength, who do not want old-fashioned standard wedding photography.

An image characteristic of Weldon’s irreverent style. “We don’t have to take it all too seriously,” that he said. Credit: Ian Weldon

How do you find your customers, and what type of relationship can you form using them before and during the wedding?

I think they find me. The individuals who are willing for me personally to come along and just do what I do are few and far between. So if they “get” me, and what I’m doing, I’m gonna buy them. I think what any artist hopes to accomplish is that their art is a reflection of them. I love to get involved, speak to people, be an integral part of the day. I am talking about, sometimes I’m dancing up for grabs in the evening with everyone else.

How do your customers react to seeing your photos?

Somebody mentioned last week that they were excited to see the photographs of their wedding since they didn’t understand what they were planning to get. And I think that is clearly a really important part of what I actually do. I like it when people get back to me and say that I’ve captured the personalities of the people.

A bride’s mother carries out some last-minute ironing. Credit: Ian Weldon

You’ve previously mentioned everything you call the “democracy of photography.” Can you explain what meaning?

(Traditional wedding photographers) deem the picture of the ring as an essential shot and dismiss one other stuff, such as a doorknob, the entrance to the venue or a grandmother with a hairdryer on her behalf head. To me, most of the photographs are as essential as any photograph. Everything in that situation means something compared to that couple on the day. So, the kid picking its nose is as essential as the bride getting a hug from her father.

Weldon pursues photos that he says “would be dismissed as mistakes by most wedding photographers, or unusable, or unflattering.” Credit: Ian Weldon

How did your wedding series coalesce right into a book?

It took a couple of years before I realized that weddings were fruitful ground for a photography project. Lots of documentary photography focuses on social deprivation, or poverty, serious issues all over the world. We need photographers to photograph that. But I desired to photograph a happier time in life and work on projects that were in regards to the joy in the world. After some duration ago, I tried to approach a few galleries and I was not getting a bit of good feedback since it was regarded as “just” wedding photography.

Then this past year, I get yourself a phone call from (acclaimed British photographer) Martin Parr. It took me aback only a little because Martin is a photographer who changed my perception of what photography was, or what photography could possibly be, and in doing that fundamentally changed me as an individual. Martin wished to show the task at his gallery, plus it was his suggestion to truly have a photo book. That’s sort of how all of it came about, and it wasn’t really by design — it’s just how it just happened.