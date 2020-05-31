Ian Poulter’s Ryder Cup guarantee prompted Tiger Woods into action at Celtic Manor | Golf News

Ian Poulter earned his “Postman” nickname after a well-known interview forward of the singles matches at the 2010 Ryder Cup, however do you know Tiger Woods was listening in?

Tim Barter interviewed Poulter forward of his singles conflict towards Matt Kuchar, who was unbeaten in his three matches heading into a Monday end at Celtic Manor, and the assured Englishman defiantly predicted: “I guarantee a point … I will deliver a point for Europe.”

But what just isn’t so well-known is that Woods was watching the dwell protection within the USA staff room and raced off to the follow vary to tell Kuchar of Poulter’s feedback in an effort to encourage his team-mate in a pivotal fifth match out.

“Barty” revealed the occasions throughout our newest dwell Watchalong as European captain Colin Montgomerie, vice-captain Paul McGinley and US Open champion Graeme McDowell mirrored on a tense last day at the Welsh resort.

But regardless of “loading pressure on himself”, Poulter was true to his phrase and stormed to a 5&four victory over Kuchar, who was ranked simply outdoors the world’s prime 10 at the time, with McDowell clinching the decisive level following a spirited late fightback from the visiting staff.

Watch the video above to listen to Tim Barter wanting again on one in all his most well-known Ryder Cup interviews …