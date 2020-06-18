Ian Poulter will fulfil European Tour obligations and sympathises with world rankings plight | Golf News





Ian Poulter shared the first lead at the RBC Heritage

Ian Poulter vowed to carry on supporting the European Tour after expressing his concerns over the impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

Poulter enjoyed a great start to the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town as he carded a seven-birdie 64 to share with you the early clubhouse lead with Mark Hubbard, an across the Englishman called a “pretty solid day”.

Poulter intends to play his quota of European Tour events this year

The PGA Tour has become in its second week back adhering to a 91-day suspension in tournament golf, however the European Tour does not resume until the following month with back-to-back events in Austria followed closely by a six-week US Swing.

The modified schedule announced by European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley includes a number of new and revived events, with a significant decrease in total prize money, but Poulter insisted he would be travelling back again to Europe regularly to fulfil his obligations as an associate.

“Obviously, playing in so many countries like Europe do and with what’s happened across all of the territories that we play on the European Tour, it’s definitely going to affect them more than the PGA Tour,” said Poulter, who birdied the final two holes and kept a bogey off his card as he set the early target at seven under.

“I think all of the protocols that enter making us play here on the PGA Tour, it’s going to differ in whatever country the Europeans will go to. So I really hope that the European Tour may come out of this Covid-19 time not bad at all. It’s clearly going to impact them in excess of it does over here.

Poulter admits the impact of the coronavirus shutdown will be tougher for Europe

“I hope we can support as many events as we possibly can, and obviously, all of the players that do come over here to play, it’s our obligation to obviously maintain and make sure we play enough events over there to keep those sponsors coming.”

The restart of the world rankings last week failed to sit well with many European Tour professionals that are unable to earn any points and, while Poulter sympathises with them, he can see both sides of the argument.

Poulter sympathises with those experiencing hard made by in the world rankings discussion

“It’s difficult, yet what’s the proper thing, and what’s an incorrect thing to do within this scenario in case you have 16 from the top 20 players participating in here recently? We got six from the top 10 last week participating in as well.

“So seems a little unjust to the fellas in Europe that not necessarily playing, yet how can you not have access to World Ranking points inside a tournament such as this when you’ve got this specific level of an area?

Get the very best prices and book a new round from one of one,700 classes across the BRITISH & Ireland

“There are definitely getting some fellas that have overlooked opportunities, and it’s going to be hard. I sympathise. I can’t say for sure what the correct answer could have been.

“But, again, if you don’t play for any points and somebody wins the first two events, and with this many points on the table I potentially could move from 60 in the world to top 20 with two wins. So it wouldn’t be fair if I was in that position either.”