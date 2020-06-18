Ian Poulter shares first round lead at RBC Heritage, but Rory McIlroy out of sorts | Golf News





Ian Poulter shares the first-round lead on seven under

Ian Poulter put together his best round of the season to claim a share of the lead as Rory McIlroy struggled on day one of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Poulter negotiated the tight and tricky Harbour Town Golf Links course without undue stress and alarm, racking up seven birdies and keeping a bogey off his card in a 64 that has been matched only by American Mark Hubbard.

Rory McIlroy was three over at the turn

European Ryder Cup hopeful Viktor Hovland capped his 65 with a pitch-in for an eagle-two at the ninth, the young Norwegian earning a share of second with six other players, but McIlroy ended the round outside the top 100 and facing a battle merely to avoid a first missed cut in 16 starts since The Open.

But Poulter will have far loftier ambitions as that he looks to create on a great start on Hilton Head Island, which that he summarised as “pretty solid” despite a few errant tee shots that he appreciates he must address if he really wants to don the tartan jacket on Sunday.

The veteran Englishman took advantage of the par-five 2nd and fifth holes get under the card early on, and he added another at the ninth before nearly holing his approach to the 11th, in which a tap-in for birdie lifted him smartly to four under.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

The 44-year-old found another shot at the 13th, and that he enjoyed an outstanding finish as he holed a 30-foot putt for birdie at the 17th before a well-struck second from over 200 yards at the last settled four feet from the pin and he converted the chance to hit the front.

“Any time you shoot seven under par around this golf course, it’s obviously a pretty solid day,” said Poulter, the world No 60. “When I teed off, once you understand there was slightly of rain in the forecast, but the opportunity without wind, soft conditions, off to an ideal start. Made three birdies on leading nine, four on the rear.

“I feel that I didn’t hit it that well off the tee, so I need to go straight to the range and address a few leaky right tee shots. But my iron play was pretty solid. I holed out really well from inside seven feet, and it’s obviously good to finish with two birdies on the last two holes.”

Poulter birdied the past two holes to card a 64

Hubbard was also bogey-free for the day and made an eagle at the second while adding five birdies, while Hovland’s scorecard was a tad bit more colourful as he birdied three of his first six holes, bogeyed 16 and 17 before bouncing back with three consecutive birdies from the first.

The exciting 22-year-old then chipped in for his two at the ninth to close just one shot off the lead along side the likes of Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer and South African Dylan Frittelli, while Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick are nicely placed on five under.

Spieth was three over early in his round when that he made in pretty bad shape of the 12th – his third – and ran up a triple-bogey seven, but he clawed one shot back at the next and steadied himself with an excellent run of pars before producing a birdie-frenzy on leading nine.

Jordan Spieth made six straight birdies and covered leading nine in 29

The three-time major champion reeled off six consecutive birdies from the second and added an additional at the ninth to accomplish an outward 29, while Fitzpatrick’s 65 was more conventional as he made five birdies and got round with no blemish.

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and veteran Ernie Els all handed in 67s, but McIlroy finds himself eight strokes off the lead after having a day of fairway-finding dilemmas – his inconsistency off the tee leading to three bogeys on the back nine before that he salvaged respectability with birdies at the fifth and ninth, where he holed from 30 feet.