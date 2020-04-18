Ian Poulter at the Ryder Cup: Top 10 moments from Europe’s ‘postman’ | Golf News



















Ahead of Ian Poulter that includes in the #SkyWatchalong of the 2012 Ryder Cup, we glance again at a few of his most memorable moments for Team Europe

Ian Poulter has turn out to be synonymous with the Ryder Cup by the years, producing a number of career-defining moments for Team Europe in the biennial contest.

Poulter made his Ryder Cup debut in Team Europe’s record-breaking victory in 2004 and has featured on 5 successful groups throughout his six appearances, enjoying an integral function in a lot of these success tales.

The Englishman gained three of his 4 matches in the 2010 contest earlier than producing a record-breaking show two years later, turning into the first European participant in historical past to win all 4 of his matches.

Poulter helped Europe equal the largest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup historical past

Poulter birdied the final 5 hours of his Saturday fourballs match alongside Rory McIlroy to cut back Europe’s deficit to 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles at Medinah, the place he noticed off Webb Simpson to finish his unbeaten week and assist Europe snatch a dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory.

A chip-in at Gleneagles was the spotlight of his 2014 efficiency, the place he halved two of his three matches in a house victory, with Poulter additionally that includes on one other successful European workforce 4 years later after despatching world No 1 Dustin Johnson on the last day.

Poulter registered two factors for Team Europe in 2018, as Tommy Fleetwood (proper) gained his first 4 matches as a rookie

Poulter’s solely expertise of Ryder Cup defeat as a participant got here in 2008, the place he completed top-scorer for Team Europe with 4 wins from 5 matches, whereas “Europe’s Postman” obtained his first expertise in the backroom workers when he acted as a vice-captain throughout the 2016 contest.

Click on the video above to see Poulter’s top-10 Ryder Cup moments!

