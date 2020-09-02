Ian Mitchell, Bay City Rollers bassist, dead at 62

‘BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT’ WARM-UP COMEDIAN IAN ROYCE DEAD AT 51

The band’s booking agent confirmed to Fox News that Mitchell died of cancer on Sept. 2 after a bout with cancer.

The Bay City Rollers were a group of Scottish teen idols, most popular in the 1970s.

Mitchell joined the band in 1976 for only a few months in the midst of a period known as “Rollermania” in the United Kingdom, according to Variety.

Brothers Alan and Derek Longmuir started the band in 1964, and the group would go on to make hits like “I Only Want to Be With You” and “Saturday Night.”

While the band originally was called the Saxons, they chose a new name for the band by throwing a dart at a map of the United States, which landed on Bay City, Mich.

By 1975, the tartan-clad crew was one of the biggest acts in the U.K., finding success in America under Clive (*62*) label.

Mithcell replaced Alan when he was just 17 years old, but he left in 1977.