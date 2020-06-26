Ian McKellen plans to play Hamlet — at the age of 81

Whereas “gender-blind” casting is turning into extra widespread in theater — in 2012, London’s Donmar Warehouse staged an all-female model of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” whereas Glenda Jackson starred as King Lear last year — “age-blind” casting is much less frequent, and the title function of Hamlet is normally performed by a lot youthful actors.

Unabridged, the play itself is bodily demanding and time-consuming for actors and audiences alike — Kenneth Branagh’s 1996 movie of the full-text model runs at greater than 4 hours.

According to a press release from the Theatre Royal Windsor, rehearsals for “Hamlet” will resume June 29, however it’s unclear when and the way the theater will probably be in a position to open its doorways.

Months of closures aimed at curbing the unfold of the coronavirus have hit the UK’s world-famous arts trade onerous, with main venues together with Shakespeare’s Globe theater warning of insolvency and closure.

Though some leisure venues in England can start to reopen from July 4, some theaters plan to stay closed for longer as a result of of persevering with concern about the shut proximity of patrons.

In a press release posted on-line Friday, the Theatre Royal Windsor stated it could launch extra data on efficiency dates and tickets as soon as it had acquired authorities steerage on how to reopen safely.