Ian Kennedy Diagnosed With Grade 2 Calf Strain

An MRI exposed that Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy has a Grade 2 calf strain, supervisor Mike Matheny informs press reporters (Twitter link by means of Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com). The group anticipates that he’ll require a minimum of 3 weeks to recuperate. That does not technically close the door on Kennedy’s 2020 season, however it now appears rather skeptical that he’ll have the ability to make it back.

It’s been a rough season for the 35-year-old Kennedy, who has actually yielded 14 runs through 14 innings of work for theRoyals While he’s still missing out on bats (15 punchouts) and showing strong control (5 strolls, one deliberate), he’s likewise been tagged for 7 huge flies currently because small sample.

Kennedy has actually had an up-and-down period because signing an unexpected five-year, $70MM agreement with the Royals prior to the 2016 season. He pitched well in his very first year with the club, logging 195 2/ 3 frames with a 3.68 AGE and almost a strikeout per inning– exactly the kind of efficiency for which the Royals hoped when he put pen to paper. Kennedy’s efficiency dipped over the next 2 years, nevertheless, as he stumbled to a 5.06 AGE and enabled approximately 1.78 homers per 9 frames.

Expectations were fairly very little when the Royals moved Kennedy to the bullpen in the 2018-19 offseason, however the righty looked invigorated …