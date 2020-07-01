Ian Evatt named new head coach at Bolton Wanderers | Football News





Bolton have announced the appointment of Ian Evatt as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old arrives at the Sky Bet League Two club after guiding Barrow back to the English Football League this season.

Evatt, who has named Peter Atherton as his number two, replaces Keith Hill at the University of Bolton Stadium, after Hill’s contract had not been renewed last month.

Evatt told Bolton’s internet site: “Bolton Wanderers is a fantastic soccer team with an incredible history and fanbase, which is a really exciting chance for us all.

“Hopefully I could bring a brandname and an identity that individuals will enjoy watching – attacking and scoring goals is what most of us want to see.

“We want to be challenging and competing for promotion at the very best of the division and also to see a packed University of Bolton Stadium.

“The community and town can be very important in my experience.

“We will get out there and engage with them and make them proud of Bolton Wanderers.”

Wanderers suffered a second successive relegation this year, having started the campaign with a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

They finished the season with just 14 points from 34 matches.

Evatt enjoyed promotion in his first managerial role, as Barrow finished the curtailed National League season four points clear at the very best.