Ian Baraclough has been offered the Northern Ireland manager job.

If accepted, Baraclough would step-up from his role of U21 boss to succeed former head coach Michael O’Neill, and will be two games away from reaching a major finals.

Eleven players from his U21 squad have made senior appearances, such as Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

