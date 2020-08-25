IAG shareholders propose insurance ban on projects harmful to cultural sites By Reuters

(Reuters) – Shareholders of Insurance Australia Group (IAG (LON:-RRB-) have actually advanced a resolution to ensure it does not purchase, guarantee or promote for projects that would harm natural or cultural sites within a world heritage location, the insurance provider stated.

The proposition follows a public reaction and a federal government questions after Rio Tinto (NYSE:-RRB-, the world’s most significant iron ore miner, lawfully damaged 2 historically-significant spiritual collapse Western Australia state in May.

Protecting cultural sites would guarantee the fulfilment of a core tenet of the insurance provider’s reconciliation action strategy, which looks for to “increase knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories and achievements,” IAG stated in its declaration on Tuesday.

The resolution will be talked about at the business’s yearly basic conference to be heldon Oct 23.

