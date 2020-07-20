IAEA Director General briefed on Azerbaijani threats to attack Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear power plant – Panorama

On July 17, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Ambassador Armen Papikyan had a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, press department at the foreign ministry reported.

The aim of the meeting was to brief the Director General on the situation resulting from military offensive against Armenia launched by Azerbaijan on July 12, and inform him of threats and extremely perilous statements made in this context by official Baku.

In particular, Ambassador Papikyan expressed Armenia’s deep concern over threats of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence to launch rocket attack at Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear power plant, and highlighted that such statements clearly violate all the norms of the international humanitarian law and gravely challenge the security and safety of not only Armenia but of the whole region. Ambassador stated that the Azerbaijan’s deplorable statement of targeting the Metsamor NPP is a clear case of manifestation of state terrorism.

Ambassador Papikyan expressed hope that the IAEA, within the scope of its mandate, will react to such irresponsible and dangerous statements of Azerbaijan.

While expressing concern over developments, the interlocutors, underscored the vital importance of ensuring safety and security of Armenia’s nuclear power plant and highlighted in this regard the years-long and effectively developing cooperation between Armenia and the Agency.