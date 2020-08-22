IAEA chief Grossi plans trip to pressure Iran on access to suspect sites By Reuters

©Reuters IAEA Director General Grossi addresses the media after a board of guvs satisfying at the IAEA head office in Vienna



VIENNA (Reuters) – The U.N. nuclear guard dog’s chief Rafael Grossi will make his very first trip to Tehran because function on Monday to pressure Iran to grant inspectors access to 2 thought previous atomic sites after a months-long standoff, he stated on Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution in June raising pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites pointed out in 2 quarterly IAEA reports due to the fact that they might still host undeclared nuclear product or traces of it.

“My objective is that my meetings in Tehran will lead to concrete progress in addressing the outstanding questions that the Agency has related to safeguards in Iran and, in particular, to resolve the issue of access,” Grossi, who took control of as IAEA director general in December, stated in a declaration.

The declaration stated Grossi would satisfy “high-level Iranian authorities”, without defining whom. Diplomats in Vienna have actually stated they hope the standoff over access will be solved prior to the next Board of Governors conference in September.

“We hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation,” Iran’s …