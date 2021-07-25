IAC and Expedia chairman Barry Diller on Little Island in NYC: Response is overwhelmingly positive
IAC and Expedia chairman Barry Diller on Little Island in NYC: Response is overwhelmingly positive

IAC and Expedia chairman Barry Diller joins Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss what went into building Little Island in Manhattan as well as how his businesses Expedia and InterActiveCorp have fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

