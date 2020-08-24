I would never invest one cent in Bitcoin, says Ryanair CEO

Micheal O’Leary– the CEO of significant spending plan airline company Ryanair– has actually come out extremely bearish on Bitcoin (BTC).

Recently talking to The Times, O’Leary compared Bitcoin to a Ponzi plan and encouraged financiers to prevent it:

“I have never, and would never, invest one cent in Bitcoin, which I believe is equivalent to a Ponzi scheme. […] I would strongly advise everyone with any shred of common sense to ignore this false story and avoid Bitcoin like a plague.”

O’Leary was describing an obvious crypto fraud “Bitcoin Lifestyle,” which declared to have his approval in a marketing project.

A phony news short article on a phony news outlet declared that, in an interview on the Late Late Show, O’Leary surprised audiences and the host Ryan Tubridy by demonstrating how much cash he was making with the Bitcoin plan– which markets itself as an automatic trading system.

Per the fraud’s project, it sufficed to drive National Ireland Bank to telephone the program, and effort to stop the bit from being aired.

One issue is that the National Ireland Bank does not exist.

Using the image of rich and well-known individuals to promote cryptocurrency frauds is an extremely typical method to get reliability amongst prospective “investors.” In early April, a Bitcoin trading fraud declared the participation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry Charles Albert David and Meghan Markle.

In March, Janet Jackson’s billionaire ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, required Facebook to expose who spent for advertisements that included his image while promoting a crypto scams.