Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Dear women and girls,

I cordially congratulate all of you on March 8, International Women’s Day. This holiday seems to define your delicate and ethereal spring essence, once “outlining” your role and weight in the society.

I especially want to thank you for your will, endurance and devotion in the difficult days that befell our homeland. It proved that with your boundless femininity and tenderness stands the strong-willed Armenian woman, who, as in the four corners of history, this time “came true to the ideas of patriotism and unity.”

Dear women, sisters,

Rest assured, he’s the soldier who keeps the Homeland with your unconditional love and faith, you create the image of the next generation, you inspire the artist and the scientist, and your victories in sports are not only an expression of will and strength, but also a magnificent expression of beauty.

I wish that love and warmth always shine in your families, full of the vibrations of soulful happiness. “Let your will be unwavering on the way to living and creating in a peaceful homeland,” the message reads.