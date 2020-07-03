I Would Have Done a Better Job As President Handling Coronavirus

Hillary Clinton took a swing at President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she’d have inked a “better job” in managing the crisis.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Clinton even claimed she would have done a better job in handling the economic fallout.

“We wouldn’t have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior,” she claimed.

“I don’t think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have,” Clinton added. “So I know I would have done a better job.”

HILLARY CLINTON, on TRUMP’s handling of COVID-19: “I know I would have done a better job.” https://t.co/qPmx4m74Wq — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 3, 2020

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Says It’s Time For a ‘Real President’

She Crazy

She’s a two-time failed presidential candidate, failed to implement new healthcare as First Lady, didn’t protect Americans as Secretary of State, but we’re supposed to believe she might have done a better job than Trump.

It’s hard to not imagine Hillary locking down the entire nation if she had the ability of the presidency behind her, meaning an economy in utter shambles. She celebrated Governor Cuomo, all things considered, who did the very same thing – ruined his state’s economy, light emitting diode the nation in COVID-19 cases, and personally sent a large number of seniors to nursing homes causing their deaths.

While locking down Americans, she likely could have never turn off travel from China or other nations that were hotspots for the herpes virus, meaning additional lives lost.

Not to mention, we realize all about her crisis management skills from Benghazi. Perhaps she might have blamed the pandemic on a YouTube video.

Over the last 24 hours, the 100,000th American died of COVID-19 on Trump’s watch. He’s spent the last 24 hours sharing videos that begin “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat” while complaining Twitter’s censoring him. We need a real president. https://t.co/bqnPUACScf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2020

RELATED: Rep Dan Crenshaw Lights Hillary Clinton Up Over Her Latest Attack on Trump

Fantasy Land

This isn’t the very first time Hillary openly fantasized about being the President, also it certainly won’t be the last time.

Several weeks hence, Clinton criticized Trump’s coronavirus response by saying, “We need a real President.”

“Donald Trump isn’t in charge of the coronavirus,” she tweeted recently. “But he is in charge of the disastrous lack of leadership that has resulted in 122,000 deaths in the U.S. and counting.”

And in April, the former First Lady shared a Washington Post story and quote with her social networking followers which falsely so-called the President took over two months to deal with the pandemic seriously.

Denial? From the person who restricted travel in January & saved lives, while your party celebrated his impeachment? You may be confusing him with the Washington Post, telling America to have a grip, that COVID19 wasn’t scary, & that people should be cautious with an aggressive govt response. https://t.co/kVzeUFBckN pic.twitter.com/T7p0y1v2aq — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 7, 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed Clinton when she mocked the President for America becoming the leader in coronavirus cases, a fact only possible if you believe nations like China and Iran had accurately reported their numbers.

“Delete your account. This isn’t the time,” Crenshaw replied. “This can’t be the new normal, where American tragedy is applauded for the sake of political opportunism.”

Additionally, Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that she’d beat Trump if she were on the ballot again in November, but added that running again was “not in the cards.”