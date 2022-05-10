The Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, referred to the opposition rallies in Armenia and the actions of the police.

As reports “Armenpress” during the press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of EU-Armenia diplomatic relations, Victorin said that they are following the situation, studying the incidents during the demonstrations.

“We have seen many situations, of course, in those situations questions are raised, and I also raise questions. Yes, I made it clear that the police must also obey all laws and regulations. “The police should not go unpunished, but at the same time, I would like to point out that there can be different provocations. I would ask myself what can be done in case of such provocations,” said Victorin.