‘I won’t fan the flames of hate’: Biden blasts Trump in Philly – Panorama

After every week of nationwide unrest and months in self-imposed quarantine, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the chaos gripping American cities and in contrast President Trump to a segregation-period authoritarian, Politico reported.

Biden’s speech, delivered Tuesday from Philadelphia City Hall, highlighted Trump’s rhetoric and actions towards the backdrop of an ongoing pandemic and a wave of protests and violence sparked by the dying of George Floyd, a 46-year-outdated black man who died final week after his neck was pinned to the floor below the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Look where we are now and think anew: Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be? Is this who we want to pass on to our children and our grandchildren? Fear. Anger. Finger-pointing rather than the pursuit of happiness? Or do we want to be the America we know we could be?” Biden requested, echoing his marketing campaign theme of “restoring the soul of this nation.”

Biden referred to as for police reform and in addition condemned violence and vandalism. But he faulted Trump most of all, zeroing in on the president’s Rose Garden handle Monday night when he introduced a navy response to the protests and riots which have emanated from Minneapolis to rock cities throughout the U.S., together with Washington.

Moments earlier than Trump spoke, regulation enforcement used flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets to clear an apparently peaceable crowd from Lafayette Square, throughout from the White House. With the park cleared, Trump walked throughout to go to St. John’s Church, the place a small hearth had been set throughout the weekend amid rioting, and held up a Bible for a photograph up.

“The president held up the Bible at St John’s Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it once in a while, instead of brandishing it,” Biden stated. “If he opened it, he could have learned something that we’re all called to love one another as we love ourselves. It’s really hard work. But it’s the work of America. Donald Trump isn’t interested in doing that work.”

Biden stated Trump, as an alternative, is sweeping away “the guardrails that have long protected our democracy.”

“In addition to the Bible, he might also want to open the U.S. Constitution. If he did, he’d find the First Amendment,” Biden stated, studying the passage about the “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.’”

“I promise you this,” Biden stated, “I won’t site visitors in worry and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I’ll search to heal the racial wounds which have lengthy plagued this nation — not use them for political achieve.”